Remembering with flames

A BEACON will be lit in Henley as part of the town’s remembrance events in November.
The gas-fuelled beacon in Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road, was last lit for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012.
This time it will be lit at 7pm on Sunday, November 11 as part of a nationwide initiative to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.
