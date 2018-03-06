Gardening festival to feature church flower arrangers

THE work of church flower arrangers is set to be celebrated at Chelsea Fringe Henley this year.

It is one of a number of new ideas for the fifth annual alternative gardening festival, which will run from May 19 to 27.

Victoria Newton, who co-ordinates the event with Jane Macfarlane Duckworth, said they had wanted to showcase the work of church flower arrangers for some time. All local churches could take part and there could be a floral evensong on one day.

Mrs Newton said: “We hope there will be 15 to 20 displays put together by individuals representing different churches in the area.”

Decorated boats will take to the River Thames once again for the floral flotilla, starting at Mill Meadows at 2pm on May 20.

On the same afternoon the Berkshire College of Agriculture in Burchetts Green will open its doors for a series of events, including tours focusing on its history and Grade I listed building Hall Place.

The Henley Quakers will also participate again by hosting a “peaceful garden” event in the grounds of the Friends Meeting House in Northfield End. Southbrook Cottage in Hambleden will host a poetry event called “Nature in the raw” on May 22 and the following day Cuxham in Bloom plan to hold a “silent walk” around the village and surrounding area.

On May 24 nutritionist and Pilates instructor Ruth Green will hold a Pilates event.

Mrs Newton, from Peppard, and Ms Macfarlane Duckworth, from Hambleden, are also hoping to hold a picnic under the fruit trees in Henley’s new community orchard, off Paradise Road.

Jan Mirkowski, owner of the Fairmile Vineyard in Henley, hopes to host tours and wine tastings at his premises.

Mrs Newton added: “It’s quite a nice group of events already. The programme is a week long this time, which is actually the week of Chelsea Flower Show. There’s a nice choice for people.”

If you have an idea for an event or would like to volunteer, call Mrs Newton on 07780 607738 or email her at victorianewton@me.com or call Ms Macfarlane Duckworth on (01491) 575603 or email jane88@hotmail.co.uk

For more information, visit www.chelseafringe.com