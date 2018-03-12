Monday, 12 March 2018

Golf Club has new gym

A NEW gym has been launched at Badgemore Golf Club.

The Connell family, who have owned the venue since 1997, have called the new facility Focus at Badgemore Park.

The gym has been created in the clubhouse above the professional shop in an area previously rented out as offices.

A large function room next door will double up as a classroom for yoga and pilates sessions.

