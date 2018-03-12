Pub gives free lunch to Marie Curie nurses

DEAN BIGLEY, manager of the Bull on Bell Street pub in Henley, hosted a lunch for four Marie Curie Nurses to say thank-you for supporting local people living with a terminal illness.

Marie Curie is the charity partner of the Brakspear pub chain and Dean will be taking part in the London Marathon to raise funds.

He said: “I saw first-hand the unbelievable support Marie Curie nurses provided to a close family friend and his family. Without them, the family would have been unable to cope. I want to do everything I can to support these fantastic people.”

Michal-Marie Plumridge, one of the nurses at the lunch, said: “It was wonderful to get together with some of the other local nurses and enjoy such a fabulous lunch.”

Fellow nurse Julie Adcock said: “It was a lovely meal and the staff were so friendly and enthusiastic about supporting Marie Curie. It was lovely to be made so welcome and hear how much the service is valued.”

Dean, who hopes to raise £2,500 , will be holding a quiz at the pub on April 1 and a car wash on April 7.

He is pictured with, left to right, Michal-Marie Plumridge, Julie Adcock, Hope Price and Joanna Lidsey who between them have more than 40 years’ nursing experience.

To donate, www.justgiving.com/fundraising/deanbigley