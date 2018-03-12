Objection to fence

COUNCILLORS in Benson have objected to the removal of a hedge and its replacement by fencing.

Councillor Dave Olley said the work at a property in Watlington Road had already taken place, so the application was retrospective but members had not been not consulted in the first place.

He added: “Having seen it, I would rather have an 8ft hedge because the fence has been brought to the very front of the property line.

“Had here been an application this could have been commented on and it may have been that we’d got sight lines on it.”

Councillor Michael Winton said the fence was out of character with the area.

The council also objected to another retrospective application to demolish a front wall, pillars and gate in High Street.

Members said the wall should be rebuilt as it was in the conservation area.