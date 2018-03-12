Carers help

Regatta cancelled to finish boathouse
Monday, 12 March 2018
AN advice session for carers will be held at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley on Tuesday, March 20 from 2pm to 4pm.
The Bell Surgery, which has organised the event, says it is an opportunity to meet other carers and hear from an Admiral Nurse, Carers Oxfordshire and the Sue Ryder community team leader in an informal atmosphere.
Rebecca O’Leary, the carers’ champion at the surgery, will chair the session. To book a place, call the surgery on (01491) 843250 or email thebellsurgery@nhs.net
12 March 2018
Lent soup lunch raises £390 for homelessness charity
