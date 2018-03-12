Phones theft

Regatta cancelled to finish boathouse
THE Goring and Streatley Regatta will not take ... [more]
Monday, 12 March 2018
A MEMBER of staff at a Henley shop was threatened during the theft of mobile phones.
Three men stole two phones from Carphone Warehouse in Bell Street at about 2.50pm on Monday last week.
Police said the incident was being treated as a shoplifting offence.
Lent soup lunch raises £390 for homelessness charity
A LENT lunch in Sonning Common raised £390.81 for ... [more]
