Newspaper chief dies

JOURNALIST Howard Green, who was the launch editor of the Reading Evening Post, has died at the age of 91.

He took the paper’s circulation to 55,000 in four years and was then appointed chief executive of the Evening Mail in Slough in 1969.

In 1973 he moved back to Reading as managing director of Thames Valley Newspapers and in 1981 was posted to his native Wales as managing director of the Western Mail and South Wales Echo in Cardiff.

Mr Green left the Thomson group in 1985 after 36 years’ service to join the Advertiser series in Essex as managing director. He retired in 1991, when he moved to Shiplake.

Once retired, he developed his political interests. He was chairman of the South Oxfordshire Conservative Association at the time of Michael Heseltine’s retirement as MP for Henley and chaired the selection committee which selected Boris Johnson as his successor.

His son Damian is MP for Ashford, Kent.

Mr Green was also a member of the Royal British Legion and vice-chairman of the Harpsden branch.

A full obituary will appear in next week’s Henley Standard.