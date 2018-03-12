Monday, 12 March 2018

Too early for spuds

FEBRUARY was the coldest month this winter.

Although daytime temperatures reached double figures (only just) on four occasions, the mean temperature for the month was only 2.3C — two degrees below the average.

There were 18 frosts, not quite a record (there were 23 in February 1986), with a low of -9C on the last day of the month. The following day, March 1, was the coldest March day since 1911.

Precipitation — rain and melted snow — measured 30mm, 60 per cent of the average, and not enough to fill the reservoirs.

It will get warmer, of course, but don’t plant those early potatoes yet as we could get frosts until mid-May!

As always, thanks to Denis Gilbert for the statistics.

