Monday, 12 March 2018

Fifty years ago...

ALDERMAN G E F Goring-Thomas will be nominated as Mayor of Henley at the borough council annual meeting on May 20, it was decided at Tuesday’s meeting of the council, when the mayoral selection committee’s recommendation to this effect was adopted. The report was presented by Alderman ARB Hobbs who stated that all the more junior members of the council who had not previously held the office and who had been approached by the selection committee had for various reasons declined the honour.

Almost 200 people flocked to Andrew Duncan House, Shiplake, last Wednesday morning for a fashion show presented by the Isabel Carson Boutique in aid of the British Red Cross Society and both the afternoon show and the evening sherry party were equally well attended, the result being a profit of about £180 for the society.

Last Sunday a party of 12 NCOs and cadets of 447 (Henley) Squadron of the ATC went to the Royal Air Force, Halton, for a day’s gliding. The cadets were to fly in the Sedburgh which is a two-seater side-by-side training glider.

