Monday, 12 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

LA taste of summer

COMPUTER programmer Jerry Huxtable is back at work after the trip of a lifetime.

He won an Academy Award for helping to create a special effects system that is now used in all major films.

Mr Huxtable, 56, from Whitchurch, was one of five people who was honoured for developing Nuke, a piece of software which is now the industry standard.

He flew to Los Angeles with his wife Denise to collect it with his colleagues.

The team attended a ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills where they were presented with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ plaque.

Mrs Huxtable said: “We had a great time. The awards ceremony was held at the hotel, which is the Pretty Woman hotel in Beverly Hills, and hosted by Patrick Stewart. We had time for sightseeing afterwards and especially appreciated the summery weather.” 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33