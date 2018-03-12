LA taste of summer

COMPUTER programmer Jerry Huxtable is back at work after the trip of a lifetime.

He won an Academy Award for helping to create a special effects system that is now used in all major films.

Mr Huxtable, 56, from Whitchurch, was one of five people who was honoured for developing Nuke, a piece of software which is now the industry standard.

He flew to Los Angeles with his wife Denise to collect it with his colleagues.

The team attended a ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills where they were presented with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ plaque.

Mrs Huxtable said: “We had a great time. The awards ceremony was held at the hotel, which is the Pretty Woman hotel in Beverly Hills, and hosted by Patrick Stewart. We had time for sightseeing afterwards and especially appreciated the summery weather.”