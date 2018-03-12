Monday, 12 March 2018

Design day

THE sixth annual Henley Design Day will be held at the town hall on Saturday, March 17.

The event, which is organised by the Royal Institute of British Architects, will run from 10am to 3.30pm.

There will be 24 exhibitors, including architects and designers, who will offer advice to visitors who are thinking of giving their home a makeover.

This year, for the first time, the event will feature a space dedicated to the work of local female architects.

Entry is free.

