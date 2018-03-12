Restaurant re-opening

A NEW branch of the Coppa Club will open in Henley on Thursday.

The former Strada restaurant in Bell Street has been transformed over the last two months to become the fifth branch of the Coppa Club, which was launched at the Great House in Sonning in 2014.

The frontage and fascia board have been painted sage green and a large clock has been fitted to the front of the building as part of the rebrand.

The outdoor tables and chairs have been retained.

A launch party will be held from 6pm to 11pm with drinks, nibbles and live music from Steph Willis.

Both brands are owned by Strada Trading.

Strada opened in Henley in 2008 and was one of 33 branches nationwide.