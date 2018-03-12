Monday, 12 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Restaurant re-opening

A NEW branch of the Coppa Club will open in Henley on Thursday.

The former Strada restaurant in Bell Street has been transformed over the last two months to become the fifth branch of the Coppa Club, which was launched at the Great House in Sonning in 2014.

The frontage and fascia board have been painted sage green and a large clock has been fitted to the front of the building as part of the rebrand.

The outdoor tables and chairs have been retained.

A launch party will be held from 6pm to 11pm with drinks, nibbles and live music from Steph Willis.

Both brands are owned by Strada Trading.

Strada opened in Henley in 2008 and was one of 33 branches nationwide.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33