Online safety

Regatta cancelled to finish boathouse
THE Goring and Streatley Regatta will not take ... [more]
Monday, 12 March 2018
FORMER teacher Karl Hopwood will give a talk called “eSafety for parents” at Rupert House School in Bell Street, Henley, on Monday from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
All are welcome. To register your interest, call (01491) 574263 or email office
@ruperthouse.oxon.sch.uk
12 March 2018
More News:
Lent soup lunch raises £390 for homelessness charity
A LENT lunch in Sonning Common raised £390.81 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say