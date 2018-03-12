Secondary places full

ALMOST nine out of 10 Oxfordshire children due to start secondary school in September have been offered a place at their first-choice school.

A total of 88.83 per cent of pupils received a first-preference offer, slightly higher than last year’s figure of 88.64 per cent, despite an increase in pupils.

Another six per cent were offered their second choice and 1.55 per cent offered their third preference.

Overall 6,848 Oxfordshire children are transferring to secondary schools this year, 229 more than in 2017.

Hilary Hibbert-Biles, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, said: “We have been able to give the vast majority of families the news they were hoping to receive, which is especially pleasing given the larger number of children transferring from primary school this year.

“Oxfordshire has a strong record on school-place planning and compares very favourably with other parts of the country.”

An appeal process is available to families wishing to challenge the outcome of their application.

Children’s names can also be placed on “continued interest” lists in case places become available.