Drinking fountain in need of makeover

A DRINKING fountain in Henley could be refurbished so that it can be used as part of a new environmental initiative.

Deputy Mayor Lorraine Hillier has asked South Oxfordshire District Council to clean, repair and reloctate the limescale-encrusted fountain currently outside the toilets in Greys Road car park.

It follows the launch in October of Refill by town councillor Sarah Miller and jewellery designer and environmental campaigner Julia Carey, of Reading Road, which encourages people to use refillable bottles and for cafés, pubs and restaurants to allow people in to refill them.

It is part of a national campaign designed to reduce plastic “pollution”.

Businesses that join the scheme will display a window sticker stating “Free tap water available here” and will be included in the Refill app, which has a map of participating businesses across the country.

Refill began in Bristol and has been taken up in Cornwall, Dorset, Devon and Bath with other places expected to follow.

If you would like to know more or are interested in signing up, email Councillor Miller at cllr.sarah.miller@gmail.com

• The council asked Thames Water to install more water fountains in Henley but the company declined, saying it would be too expensive.