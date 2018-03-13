Vandals damage playground fence

VANDALS have damaged a fence surrounding a children's playground in Henley.

Several wooden panels, which helps to keep the facility in Mill Meadows secure, were knocked to the ground sometime on Friday night.

The adventure playground, off Meadow Road, is owned and maintained by Henley Town Council.

Councillor Sarah Miller, who chair's the authority's recreation and amenities committee, was furious.

She wrote on Twitter: "Thanks a bunch to the mindless vandals who decided to kick down the fencing around the adventure playground."

Cllr Miller added that she hoped the culprits were caught on one of the CCTV cameras that operate in that area.

During December, vandals damaged windows of two boats moored at Mill Meadows while a decorative santa was ripped off The New Orleans, a mock paddle-steamer owned by Hobbs of Henley, and threw it into the road.

In February, Anthony Stansfeld, the Thames Valley police crime commissioner, told a question-and-answer session at the town hall that Henley had enough police for the amount of crime.

He also said that there were no plans to close the police station in Greys Road, which has not had a front desk open to the public since 2016.