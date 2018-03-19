Sounds of jazz from experts

THE Chris Laurence Quartet will be performing at the Progress Theatre in Reading on March 29 from 7.30pm.

The group comprises Chris Laurence (double bass), Frank Ricotti (vibraphone), John Parricelli (guitar) and Martin France (drums).

They will be playing their own individual compositions together with some jazz standards and titles by Stan Sulzmann and Steve Swallow, form the quartet’s repertoire.

Laurence is principal bassist with the Academy of St Martin in the Fields Orchestra and film credits include the Oscar-nominated movie The Constant Gardener.

Ricotti is a percussionist and composer for records, film scores, jingles and TV shows and has worked with many of the UK’s favourite jazz musicians.

Parricelli is a founder member of Eighties group Loose Tubes and has pursued a varied career in various areas of music.

France began his career aged 12 as part of an organ trio playing in Manchester working men’s clubs, worked for the acclaimed ECM label and performed in concerts and tours in more than 40 countries.

Tickets are £18 (concessions £16) from www.progresstheatre.co.uk