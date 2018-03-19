Playground fence vandals

VANDALS damaged a fence surrounding the adventure playground in Mill Meadows, Henley.

Several wooden panels were knocked to the ground sometime on Friday night.

The playground is owned by Henley Town Council.

Councillor Sarah Miller said: “Thanks a bunch to the mindless vandals who decided to kick down the fencing around the adventure playground.”

She said she hoped the culprits were caught on one of the CCTV cameras operating in the area.