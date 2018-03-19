Science eliminates pollution

IT is well known that Henley has an air pollution problem.

Levels of nitrogen dioxide in some town streets are 50 per cent higher than Air Quality England’s target limit of 40 micrograms per cubic metre.

Yet a new study suggests Henley’s air is perfectly clean. Analysis by a company called EarthSense earlier this year shows NO2 concentrations in 100m by 100m squares across the UK.

Type a postcode for Henley into the online search tool to find out how polluted your street is and, according to the data, there is a “low chance” of average nitrogen dioxide levels exceeding the annual legal limit.

“The air in your area is generally clean, although there may still be some high concentrations of NO2 located close to major roads,” it says. “This is the same as the average for South Oxfordshire, which is one out of six (good).”

Try it yourself at www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-42566393