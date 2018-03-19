Howard Green, distinguished newspaper journalist

HOWARD GREEN, who died on March 5, aged 91, was a distinguished journalist.

He was launch editor of the Reading Evening Post, one of the first computer-set, web offset daily newspapers planned by Lord Thomson.

He took its circulation to 55,000 in four years.

Mr Green was born in Barry, South Wales, and joined the Barry and District News as a trainee reporter at the age of 15.

After National Service in the army, he moved to the Cardiff-based South Wales Echo, serving as district reporter for the Aberdare valley, and then moved to the South Wales Argus in Newport as industrial correspondent.

He nearly caused a walkout in the docks by revealing in print the amount dock workers received in their wage packets — the true extent of which many of their wives were unaware.

In 1959 he was appointed Welsh editor of Empire News and later

re-joined the Echo as deputy editor under Jack Wiggins, moving from there to Reading in 1965.

Following his success at the Evening Post, in 1969 he was appointed chief executive of the Slough Evening Mail upon the merger of Thomson and Westminster Press interests, both of which had earmarked the town for an evening newspaper. He consolidated the two staffs and buildings and launched on target date. The company achieved profit in 1972.

The following year Mr Green moved back to Reading as managing director of Thames Valley Newspapers and took the pain of a long series of union disputes before the company achieved £1 million profit in 1979.

Thomson Regional Newspapers’ chief David Cole appointed him personnel development director in 1979 with a seat on the board. It was something of a gamble to appoint a journalist into a key personnel role, but Cole’s wish to have an experienced all-rounder who knew what made the journalists tick seemed to pay off.

Mr Green focused on improving staff selection, career development and appraisals of the company’s 8,000 staff in 14 centres.

In 1981 he was posted home again to Wales as managing director of the Western Mail and Echo in Cardiff.

The problem title was the Western Mail, which had been losing money for years. There was gloomy talk of closure.

John Rees was brought in as editor, a research programme was launched and ultimately an action plan devised which turned the fortunes of a newspaper which had been started to support a party but which had grown to represent a nation. Green always said it was a paper worth saving.

Mr Green left the Thomson group in 1985 after 36 years’ service to join the Advertiser series in Essex as managing director.

He retired in 1991 and moved to Shiplake. Once retired, he developed his political interests — his son Damian is the Conservative MP for Ashford in Kent.

He was chairman of the South Oxfordshire Conservative Association at the time of Michael Heseltine’s retirement as MP for Henley and chaired the selection committee which ultimately selected Boris Johnson as his successor.

A committed Roman Catholic, Mr Green received two Papal decorations, one for his work in education and the other, the Order of St Gregory, for work in connection with the Pope’s visit to Wales in 1982.

Green was married twice. His first wife, Audrey, by whom he also has a daughter, Helen, died in 1998.

Two years later, he married June Sparey, who had asked him for a job on the Evening Post in 1967, pointing out that the newspaper lacked a female reporter and “don’t you think you should have one?”

They worked together on and off until both went their separate ways — until they met up again after 21 years.

Green is survived by his wife June, his children and four grandchildren.

His funeral will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Henley on Monday (March 19) at noon followed by a burial at Fairmile Cemetery.

The reception will be held in the riverside pavilion at Phyllis Court Club.

Family flowers only, donations to the Alzheimer’s Society and Royal British Legion via Tomalin & Son funeral directors.