GP is promoted to partner after 18 months at surgery

A DOCTOR at the Bell Surgery in Henley has been made a partner of the practice.

Matt Norman, 31, who has been part of the team since August 2016, said he was delighted with his promotion.

Dr Norman, who lives in Reading with his wife, who is expecting their first child next month, said: “Having grown up in Sonning Common and attended The Henley College, I am delighted to be able to give back to a community that I know so well.

“Following A-levels in Henley, I qualified from the University of Manchester Medical School in 2010 and then worked in hospitals across the Oxford Deanery, including the Royal Berkshire Hospital and the John Radcliffe Hospital. I was fortunate to be able to spend two years working in Australia in a disabled veterans’ hospital in Queensland before returning to the UK and to general practice.”

Dr Norman’s specialist interests are men’s health, respiratory medicine, care of the elderly and mental health.

In his spare time he enjoys watching films and supporting Chelsea FC.

He joins senior partner Dr Chris Langley, who has worked at the Bell Surgery for 20 years, Dr Shellani Knight, Dr Nicole Doling, Dr Peter Reynolds, Dr Tamara Cunningham and Dr Sarah Waterman.

Between them they have 76 years of general practice experience, with some working in nearby practices such as Goring, Wheatley and Abingdon before joining the Bell Surgery. Among Dr Norman’s responsibilities will be looking after the immediate care beds at the Chilterns Court Care Centre in York Road.

He said: “With hospital beds in such scarce supply I am happy to be part of the community rehabilitation team that gets patients out of the hospital and back into their community and, eventually, their home.”

Dr Langley said: “We support flexible working across the team and therefore to improve continuity of care for our patients the GPs who work part-time at the surgery have introduced a job share arrangement.”

The job share teams are Dr Knight with Dr Cunningham and Dr Doling with Dr Waterman. There are also two GP registrars, Dr Chima Achara and Dr Sonal Kumar.