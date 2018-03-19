Monday, 19 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Buses staying

HENLEY Town Council is set to pay £4,500 to keep the inter-town bus service running until the end of June.

It will pay £1,500 a month to keep the 151 and 154 routes running until a new service is able to start.

The council hopes to launch a new service, which will go to more locations and run for longer, in July and is due to make a decision on the provider later this month.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33