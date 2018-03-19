Lions donate money to children's charities

TWO charities have received £1,500 each from Henley Lions Club.

The Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley and the Footsteps Foundation in Dorchester, which supports families of children with neurological disorders, were presented with cheques. The money was raised by last year’s Santa’s grotto at the Toad Hall garden centre, which is organised by the Lions.

John Moore, a member of the Lions Club, said: “I’ve always insisted that the money we raise should go to help children.

“The Chiltern Centre does such good work and needs so much money. Footsteps provides help to people who can’t necessarily afford very expensive treatment, so it’s a very worthwhile cause.

“To be able to help is very rewarding and we know what a difference it makes. We see the kids’ faces and you can’t help but be moved.”