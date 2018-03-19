Monday, 19 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Lions donate money to children's charities

Lions donate money to children's charities

TWO charities have received £1,500 each from Henley Lions Club.

The Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley and the Footsteps Foundation in Dorchester, which supports families of children with neurological disorders, were presented with cheques. The money was raised by last year’s Santa’s grotto at the Toad Hall garden centre, which is organised by the Lions.

John Moore, a member of the Lions Club, said: “I’ve always insisted that the money we raise should go to help children.

“The Chiltern Centre does such good work and needs so much money. Footsteps provides help to people who can’t necessarily afford very expensive treatment, so it’s a very worthwhile cause.

“To be able to help is very rewarding and we know what a difference it makes. We see the kids’ faces and you can’t help but be moved.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33