Greening town centre and car club in plan to tackle air pollution

TREES and troughs containing plants could be installed in Henley in order to combat the town’s air pollution problem.

The town council’s transport strategy group wants to place troughs containing Portuguese laurel along Duke Street, Bell Street and Greys Road and to plant up to 10 trees in Hart Street.

It is one of a number of proposed measures designed to improve air quality in the town centre, where levels of nitrogen dioxide in some streets are 50 per cent higher than Air Quality England’s target limit of 40 micrograms per cubic metre.

The “greening” plan could cost up to £20,000 but members of the group want a trial first to see what residents think.

Portuguese laurel is the council’s favoured plant as it is said to be one of the best at “catching” particulates on its leaves.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who chairs the group, said: “They are visually nice and it helps with the pollution as well. The precise number and location would be decided at a later date.” Councillor Julian Brookes said the troughs would require little maintenance, adding: “I think it could enhance the appearance of Duke Street and Bell Street if we can have them.”

The group also favours a 20mph zone only in the town centre rather than across the whole of Henley.

Cllr Gawrysiak said: “Going for the whole of Henley is problematic because Oxfordshire County Council will not put a 20mph zone on roads that exceed 24mph and there are quite a few in Henley.”

The zone would be from the Marlow Road/Bell Street roundabouts and include New Street, River Side, Thames Side and Station Road to the traffic lights.

It would also cover Reading Road, Greys Road to The Henley College junction, Deanfield Avenue to Gravel Hill and along King’s Road.

All these roads and those within the boundary would form the new zone, which could cost up to £20,000 to implement. Cllr Gawrysiak said signs alone would cost £16,500 and these had to be illuminated if they were on A roads while the necessary traffic regulation order would cost about £2,500.

A car club would require two vehicles — an electric one and a hybrid — for two years. This would cost £20,286 with Co-Wheels, of Oxford.

Group member Dave McEwen said: “This is a slow-burning thing over a number of years. It will free up parking spaces around the town centre and it’s particularly targeting people who live close to the centre of the town.

“I would hope that we can hit the ground running with this. The more cars you have available, the more inclined people are to use it. One of the beauties is you don’t have the worries like insurance and MOTs.”

Cllr Brookes said: “I like the idea of getting cars off the road.”

It would cost £5.50 an hour to use the service.

An electric car charging point could be installed at King’s Road car park in addition to the existing one with another at Greys Road car park at a cost of £9,000 each.

The group also wants a

12-month particulate monitoring project using sensors but wants South Oxfordshire District Council to pay the £18,000 cost of this.

The sensor it is considering trialling is the only one that produces data recognised by the district council.

Cllr Gawrysiak said: “If this machine proves we do have a particulate problem then in law they would have to do something about it.

“They say there’s no link between nitrogen dioxide and particulates, we say we think there is, and this is the only thing they will accept. We know there’s a particulate problem in Henley.

“We’re sending a message that we want really green cars in Henley.”

The group also wants three new cycling routes and a “kill your engine” campaign, both of which would cost about £3,000.

Other proposals include a new walking map of Henley to encourage people to explore the town on foot and signage for the Henley Rugby Club and station car parks.