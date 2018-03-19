Gym plan moves on

OUTDOOR gym equipment is another step closer to being installed at Makins recreation ground in Henley.

The town council is to obtain quotes from three suppliers and seek advice from gyms and personal trainers.

The quotes and information will then be discussed by a working group, including councillors Sam Evans and Sarah Miller, which will recommend a provider.

The council is looking to install five or six exercise stations in various spots around the edge of the recreation ground off Greys Road.

These could include equipment to improve aerobic fitness, such as an exercise bike, or weights that strengthen the arms, legs and trunk.

It has agreed to spend up to £10,000 on the project and plans to apply for a grant of the same amount from South Oxfordshire District Council.