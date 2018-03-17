Man dies after being hit by vehicles

A MAN has died after a collision with multiple vehicles on the main road between Henley and Marlow.

Police were called to Marlow Road at 5.30am this morning (Saturday) after the pedestrian was hit near the entrance to Swiss Farm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and is yet to be identified.

Police closed the road and the vehicles inside the cordoned area include a small gritting truck and a Grundon waste lorry.

More than a dozen police vehicles are parked on the main road including a forensics team.

Marlow Road is cordoned off between Fawley Court and Swiss Farm and is expected to be shut for most of today. Residents are still able to access Swiss Farm.

The police are appealing for witnesses.

Insp Steve Wakeford, of the joint roads policing unit, said: “I am appealing to any motorists who travelled on the A4155 between Henley and Marlow this morning between 5.15am and 5.45am to contact police.

“I am particularly interested to hear from any motorists who witnessed a collision on the road, saw anything in the road or had to swerve to avoid anything in the road.

“The A4155 is currently closed between the A4130 and Fawley Court.

“The road is expected to be closed for a number of hours while a thorough investigation is carried out at the scene to establish what has happened.

“We would urge motorists to avoid the area at this time and we thank everyone for their patience and cooperation.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference 269 (17/3).