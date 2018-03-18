Snow hits sports fixtures and events

SPORTS fixtures and other events have been cancelled due to snow in Henley and South Oxfordshire.

Henely Hawks were due to face Taunton Titans at 2pm today (Sunday) but the match at Dry Leas has been called off.

On Twitter, the club said: “Unfortunately our game against Taunton RFC has been postponed again due to the heavy snow and ice.

“We will let you know the rearranged date and kick off time as soon as possible. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

The fixture was due to take place two weeks ago but was also cancelled due to the weather.

Henley Hawks Women’s game against Bath Ladies has also been called off, as well as all mini and junior rugby scheduled at Dry Leas this morning.

The local derby between Henley Town and SC United at the Triangle Ground has also been postponed.

The community litter pick in Bix and the Assendons has been cancelled.

Most of the main roads have been cleared of snow but side streets are still covered.

The temperature is expected to stay around freezing until tomorrow morning. No more snow is forecast.