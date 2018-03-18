Sunday, 18 March 2018

Family pay tribute after man dies in crash

THE family of a man who died in a crash near Henley have paid tribute to him.

Daniel Steven James, from Bracknell, passed away after a collision involving multiple vehicles on Marlow Road, near the entrance to Swiss Farm, at 5.30am yesterday (Saturday).

He was traveling on foot when the incident happened. Mr James was 30-years-old.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with deep sadness that a much loved son and brother has passed away.

“Born and raised in Bracknell, he had many friends and touched the hearts of many more.

“Although Daniel faced many challenges due to his Autism spectrum disorder he led a full and colourful life, possessed many special qualities that made him unique, as well as having a loving family that supported him in everything he did.”

Police are appealing for witnesses who were in the area between 5.15am and 5.45am yesterday. 

The road was shut until about 7pm while the police were investigating.

Insp Steve Wakeford, of the joint roads policing unit, said: “I am particularly interested to hear from any motorists who witnessed a collision on the road, saw anything in the road or had to swerve to avoid anything in the road.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference 269 (17/3).

