Store saved

Monday, 26 March 2018

A FURNITURE retailer which has a branch in Henley has been bought out.

The future of the Feather and Black shop, which opened in Market Place in 2012, had been in doubt after the company went into administration in December.

Now it has been bought by Hilding Anders International AB, a bedding and mattress company, which operates across the world.

Feather & Black will continue to trade under its own name.

