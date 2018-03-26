Power outage

Pedal power raises charity cash
HUNDREDS of cyclists took part in the 12th annual ... [more]
ALMOST 400 households were hit by a power cut in Henley on Tuesday evening.
Engineers from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks were alerted at about 7.35pm.
Most houses had their power restored within an hour but 33 did not get it back until 11.15pm.
Scottish and South Electricity Networks said the cause was an underground cable fault and apologised to customers for the inconvenience.
