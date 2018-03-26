Monday, 26 March 2018

Beer festival

A BEER festival will be held Henley Rugby Club tomorrow (Saturday), beginning at noon.

There will be a range of real ales and ciders to sample. Entry is free.

The event coincides with the Hawks’ match against Canterbury which kicks off at 3pm.

The players will wear pink in support of Cancer Research UK and there will be bucket collections at the ground.

