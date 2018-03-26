Twenty five years ago...

CONMEN preying on pensioners in Shiplake have snatched hundreds of pounds in savings. Police say one pensioner lost £700 kept to pay his council tax while another had nearly £100 stolen. The culprits struck first at the home of an 80-year-old women in Plowden Way when a woman posing as a council official stole the pensioner’s rent money and purse as she made a cup of tea. Then two people broke into a 79-year-old man’s home in Westfield Crescent.

Controversial attempts by Jehovah’s Witnesses to build on a piece of Henley recreation land have been scrapped. The religious group’s three-year fight to site their Kingdom Hall on Makins Recreation Ground ended when the Charity Commissioners blocked the proposal.

Plans to tidy up Upper Market Place in Henley have been drawn up by the town council’s forward planning committee. A working party has put together three schemes to resurface the area behind the town hall and is now proposing to obtain quotes for the work. The Mayor, Mrs Janine Voss, said it was important that the scheme would complement the area and last a long time.