Kept in the family

I CAN tell you what became of Fred Cook’s plant nursery in Henley, which was mentioned in last week’s Hidden Henley.

It used to be where the Remenham Row development is now located, off Wargrave Road.

A reader, who has lived in the town since 1951, tells me that Mr Cook sold the site when he retired and bought plots of land for his two sons off Remenham Hill, beyond the Greencroft allotments.

The pair, who were both keen gardeners, continued to be nurserymen like their father.

