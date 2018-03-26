A hundred years ago...

WHAT is believed to have been the first baseball match ever played in Henley took place on Saturday on the Crosby House Ground, Fair Mile, between teams representing the American and Canadian officers who are at present in Henley in connection with the Royal Flying Corps School. The Americans led until near the close, when the Canadians took the lead and went on to win after scoring 16 runs to 15 by their opponents.

The sincerest sympathy of their many friends has this week gone to Mr and Mrs R S Bushnell, of Park Road, Henley, whose younger daughter, Elsie Grace, passed away early on Sunday morning. The five-year-old attended Holy Trinity Sunday School as usual on March 10 but then complained of pains and sickness. Dr Wainwright was called in and found she was suffering from pneumonia, which was followed by meningitis. Everything possible was done for Elsie but it was more than her little frame could withstand.

The Hambleden Detachment of the Bucks Volunteer Regiment, commanded by Lieut Payton, was inspected on Sunday by Major Davis, the adjutant of the 1st

battalion.