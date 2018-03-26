Rowing by headlight

A POWER cut couldn’t stop members of Henley Rowing Club training on Tuesday night.

They used car headlights to illuminate their boathouse, off Wargrave Road, while they trained on ergos inside.

Chris Boothroyd, the club’s J15 girls coach, posted a video of the training session on Twitter.

Molesey Boat Club responded: “Harvest the watts and power the lights!”

I wonder if Clive Hemsley’s controversial lights on Henley Bridge were knocked out?