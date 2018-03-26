Fifty years ago...

OXFORDSHIRE County Council’s plan for a new Henley-Reading Road has had a mixed reception from two parish councils whose territory would be affected. At Shiplake the view has been expressed that the new road is an imaginative one and that every effort should be made to proceed as early as possible. Harpsden’s annual parish meeting unanimously deplored the proposal and asked for the realignment and improvement of the existing road.

We regret to record the death of Mr Jim Tame at Townlands Hospital early on Monday. Mr Tame, who was 67, had been lock-keeper at Marsh Lock since November 1940. He was born at Teddington Lock, where both his father and his grandfather had served as lock-keeper, his father transferring to Marsh Lock in 1902. Jim was employed by the Thames Conservancy for some 46 years.

It seems incredible that someone would break into the Henley scout hut at the weekend and steal the sum of £1 1s 91d — mostly in pennies and sixpences — which had been collected by the scouts to cover their weekly expenses. To Henley police it ranks as one of the meanest crimes possible.