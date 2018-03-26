Crime advice

Pedal power raises charity cash
HUNDREDS of cyclists took part in the 12th annual ... [more]
Monday, 26 March 2018
POLICE community support officer Ruth Hand will be offering crime reduction advice at Henley library on Thursday from 10am to noon.
26 March 2018
More News:
School fund-raising quiz decided on tie-break question
THIS year’s Sonning Common village quiz raised ... [more]
Former bank could be turned into fish and chip shop
A FORMER bank in Goring high street could be ... [more]
POLL: Have your say