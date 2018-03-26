Tractor tribute

Pedal power raises charity cash
HUNDREDS of cyclists took part in the 12th annual ... [more]
THE 2018 Chiltern Vintage Tractor Run will be run in memory of Sir William McAlpine, of Fawley Hill.
It will take place on Sunday, May 20 and will have a theme of “pirates”, so participants are encouraged to dress themselves and their tractors appropriately.
Sir William, who died on March 4, was a big supporter of the event and last year welcomed the run to his estate for lunch on its way from and to Fingest via the Chilterns.
