Tractor tribute

THE 2018 Chiltern Vintage Tractor Run will be run in memory of Sir William McAlpine, of Fawley Hill.

It will take place on Sunday, May 20 and will have a theme of “pirates”, so participants are encouraged to dress themselves and their tractors appropriately.

Sir William, who died on March 4, was a big supporter of the event and last year welcomed the run to his estate for lunch on its way from and to Fingest via the Chilterns.