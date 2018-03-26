Monday, 26 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tractor tribute

THE 2018 Chiltern Vintage Tractor Run will be run in memory of Sir William McAlpine, of Fawley Hill.

It will take place on Sunday, May 20 and will have a theme of “pirates”, so participants are encouraged to dress themselves and their tractors appropriately.

Sir William, who died on March 4, was a big supporter of the event and last year welcomed the run to his estate for lunch on its way from and to Fingest via the Chilterns.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33