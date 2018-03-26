Gala marks festival anniversary

Pedal power raises charity cash
HUNDREDS of cyclists took part in the 12th annual ... [more]
ABOUT 200 people attended a gala performance to mark 25 years of the Henley Youth Festival.
The event at the Kenton Theatre in New Street on Saturday was the climax to this year’s festival, which had the theme of “celebration”.
It showcased the best from this year’s youngsters as well as seeing the return of performers from over the years.
26 March 2018
