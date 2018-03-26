Monday, 26 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Gala marks festival anniversary

Gala marks festival anniversary

ABOUT 200 people attended a gala performance to mark 25 years of the Henley Youth Festival.

The event at the Kenton Theatre in New Street on Saturday was the climax to this year’s festival, which had the theme of “celebration”.

It showcased the best from this year’s youngsters as well as seeing the return of performers from over the years.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33