Author presents prizes in creative writing competition

AUTHOR Amanda Jennings judged and handed out prizes for the youth festival creative writing competition.

More than 170 children entered and had to write a story about “celebration”, the theme of this year’s festival.

The prizes were handed out at the Bell Bookshop in Bell Street on Saturday where the winners were also given feedback.

In the junior category, for children in school years four to six, the winner was 10-year-old Kirsten Botha, who attends Cranford House School in Moulsford, for her story, Bittersweet Celebration.

High commended was Jemima Brewer, 11, who attends Rupert House School in Henley, for her story, Christmas Court. Bridget Ashby, seven, from Nettlebed Community School, won the infant category for children in years one to three with her story, The Best Birthday Ever.

Stanley Torreiro, six, from Valley Road School, was highly commended for his story, Peter and Sam’s Adventures.

Mrs Jennings, who lives in Binfield Heath and has judged the competition for the past six years, said: “When we sit down to read all the shortlisted entrants I get excited.

“I love the competition and absolutely encourage parents and teachers to get their entries in because it’s a great opportunity.”