IT developer chosen as next Mayor of Henley

Pedal power raises charity cash
HUNDREDS of cyclists took part in the 12th annual ... [more]
Wednesday, 28 March 2018
Glen Lambert is set to be the new mayor of Henley.
The IT developer was made mayor-elect at a town council meeting yesterday (Tuesday).
His deputy will be fellow HRG councillor Ken Arlett and they will officially take over at the mayor-making ceremony on May 14.
Cllr Lambert, a father-of-two from Greys Road, was elected as a councillor alongside Cllr Arlett at a by-election in May.
He was proposed as mayor-elect by Councillor Sarah Miller and seconded by Councillor Ian Reissmann.
Cllr Miller said: “Many people probably don’t know Glen very well. He doesn’t seek the limelight but he’s very active under the radar and behind the scenes.
“This council has elected a number of different mayors and all have worked hard for the town and brought their own particular skills to the table.
“Glen is passionate about Henley, is a strong community player and above all does the right thing.”
Cllr Arlett, who is a founder member of HRG, previously served as mayor in 1991 before standing down in 2007 to concentrate on his work as a builder and other business interests.
He was proposed as deputy mayor-elect by Councillor Jane Smewing.
She said: “Ken has a wealth of experience as a former mayor and councillor at both town and district.
“He and Glen will make a great team.”
Both Cllr Lambert and Cllr Arlett received six votes for their roles, with none against and four abstentions.
For the full story see this week’s Henley Standard.
28 March 2018
More News:
School fund-raising quiz decided on tie-break question
THIS year’s Sonning Common village quiz raised ... [more]
Former bank could be turned into fish and chip shop
A FORMER bank in Goring high street could be ... [more]
POLL: Have your say