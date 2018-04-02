Ex-town sergeant takes title

FORMER Henley town sergeant Cliff Austin and playing partner Richard Fenn won the Jim McDonald Trophy at Henley Golf Club on Sunday.

It was a close result as their 38 Stableford points, played in the St Andrews Foursomes format, were won on countback from the pairing of John Chaytor and Matthew Gladdish.

Gerald Davies and Mike Ellis were a point back in third place on countback from the pairings of Ross Belcher and Paul Thomalla, Jason Livy and Martyn Metcalfe and Andy Carmichael and Alvin Smith.

The seniors’ Stableford, played on Monday, was won by Kelvin Logan with a score of 40 points, which was two points better than runner-up David Frood.

Chris Messenger and Mark Farmar also recorded 38 points but missed out on second place on the countback rule.

Peter Falle, Steve Swiatek, Ian Norris and David Voss were the only other competitors in a field of 48 players who beat or equalled their handicap.

Muriel Quinsac, helped by three birdies on her outward nine, took the top division in the recent Stableford competition, with a score of 35 points which was a point better than runner-up Alyson Warren. Morag Broom was third with 33 points.

Harriet Wynn-Jones took the overall competition and Division 2 with a score of 38 points, which was five shots better than Sharon Chamberlain. Sandie Howell, Valeska Maclachlan and Gill Mitchell were a further point back.

Fay Ahara took Division 3 with 35 points on countback from Jane Packham. Val Foster was third with 34 points, a point better than fourth-placed Monique Legtmann.

Ali Mitchell was successful in Division 4 with a score of 35 points which was a single point better than runner-up Irene Ferretti. Jennie Morrow was third with 30 points.