Surgery hosts advice talk for carers

MORE than 20 people attended the second annual talk for carers arranged by Bell Surgery in Henley, writes Janet Waters.

The talk covered information about the recently launched Safe Places initiative — the Bell Surgery is a designated “safe place”.

Jane Moss, the Admiral nurse for the area, offered lots of information and practical help from her experience supporting families in the area.

Fiona McPherson, outreach manager for Action for Carers Oxfordshire, shared information on the services available and how to access them.

Rebecca O’Leary, the surgery’s patient participation group carers’ representative, who arranged and chaired the session, mentioned the annual Oxfordshire Carers’ conference in November and the Herbert Protocol scheme run through the police to register information about vulnerable adults. This pre-registration process speeds up the process if someone goes missing.

Jeni Wood spoke abut the memory cafe that will start at Christ Church Centre after the closure of Bluebells.

Left to right, Rebecca O’Leary, Fiona Macpherson, Jane Moss and Jan Sunman, volunteer with Oxfordshire Family Support Network.