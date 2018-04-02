Monday, 02 April 2018

Loving toads

THE recent cold spell hasn’t stopped Henley’s toad, frog and newt population from being amorous.

Each year, members of the Toad Patrol group help the amphibians across the A4155 Henley to Marlow Road to their spawning ponds in the grounds of Henley Business School to prevent them being squashed by traffic.

So far, the volunteers have moved 4,088 toads, 651 frogs and 303 newts.

