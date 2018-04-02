Kiosk opens

THE information kiosk at Mill Meadows in Henley opens for the new visitor season today (Friday).

It is inside Leichlingen Pavilion by the bowls club, toddler playground and putting green.

It sells merchandise and duck food and this year will also have free ribbons for people to tie on the “wishing tree” located on the towpath towards Marsh Lock.

The kiosk will be open from 11am to 5pm during school holidays and at weekends until the autumn.