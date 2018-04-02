Monday, 02 April 2018

A hundred years ago...

THE major portion of the effort put forth in Henley on behalf on the YMCA huts has been brought to a conclusion with a most satisfactory result, the proceeds to date exceeding £600. There is still need for much more money and the treasurer Mr J C Walker, of Barclays Bank, will be pleased to receive subscriptions from any who have, as yet, not contributed.

 The sergeants’ mess connected with the Equipment Officers’ School of Instruction, Royal Flying Corps, are to be heartily congratulated on the great success attendant upon their concert given at Trinity Hall in aid of the RFC Convalescent Homes. So successful was the undertaking that the Convalescent Homes will benefit to the extent of over £30.

On Saturday evening a thoroughly enjoyable whist drive, promoted by the Royal Flying Corps and to which members of the WAAC and the Munitionettes were invited, was held at the Little White Hart Hotel. There were 128 players and 11 prizes were awarded, three for ladies, three for gentlemen, three specials for the WAAC and two consolation.

