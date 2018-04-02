Fifty years ago...

THE March meeting of the Henley Wine Circle was devoted to the subject of purchasing and storage of wines commercially. Mr A E Siveter, of Messrs W H Brakspear & Sons’ wine department, answered questions previously submitted by members of the circle and afterwards showed coloured slides of vineyards and famous wine houses in France and Germany.

Members of the special constabulary of the Henley sub-division entertained the Chief Constable of Oxfordshire, Mr David Holdsworth, and Mrs Holdsworth to dinner at the Sydney House Hotel on Wednesday, the gathering marking the end of the Oxfordshire Constabulary as a separate unit prior to its amalgamation with other forces on April 1.

Two cars driven by Henley men were involved in a collision on the A423 Henley-Maidenhead road at about 8.20am on Wednesday. The accident happened about three miles the Henley side of Hurley. John Kenneth Jones, of Hart Street, who was driving a Ford Cortina, was taken to St Luke’s Hospital, Maidenhead, with minor injuries. The driver of the other car, an Austin Cambridge, was William Duff, of Lovell Close.