Monday, 02 April 2018

Twenty five years ago...

SPRING is bringing new signs of recovery for estate agents in the Henley area. While most offices are reporting an upsurge in business at the lower end of the market, several agents are seeing encouraging movement in the £200,000 to £400,000 property market for the first time in years.

Volunteers from Wargrave will trek through Nepal next week to open a new school funded with donations from this area. The 10- strong party leaves this afternoon (Friday) and faces several days of arduous mountainside walking. They will join Nepalese villagers for a giant celebration to open the much-needed school. The group will be led by Tom Langridge, from Crazies Hill, who has co-ordinated the fund-raising campaign since 1989.

Car parking and traffic flow through Henley must be sorted out before Waitrose and Tesco build new supermarkets, claimed a planning expert this week. Development consultant Colin Berks warned that if the amount of parking space was not drastically increased, the town would pay for the mistake in the future.

