Carol’s China crisis

Carol’s China crisis

ACTOR John Challis’s television performance of T’Pau’s China In Your Hand didn’t go down too well with the group’s lead singer Carol Decker — at least on screen.

The Benidorm star, who plays Monty Staines in the ITV comedy series, sang the 1987 No 1 hit at a karaoke night in Neptune’s Bar in last week’s episode.

He was serenading his new wife Joyce Temple-Savage, who looked on in horror.

But she wasn’t the only one who was left unimpressed as Decker, who was on “Carol’s hen do” with a group of friends, arrived in the bar.

“Oh, for God’s sake!” exclaimed the Henley singer before making a swift exit.

In real life, the pair are friends.

